LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People who vape may soon pay more for insurance.
To date, around 1,300 vaping-related illnesses and 29 deaths have been reported across the country.
Joe Landolfi said he used to smoke two packs of cigarettes a day.
“I tried vaping about six years ago, after trying just about everything else out there,” he said.
He believed in it so much, he opened a couple of vape shops in the valley.
“Is it 100% safe - no, nothing is 100% safe,” Landolfi said. “But it's harm reduction. That's what vaping is. It's designed to get people off of smoking.”
Landolfi said vaping can contain nicotine but what sets it apart from cigarettes: “You're not getting all that stuff like tar, all those chemicals.”
Companies like Prudential said that doesn’t matter. It will classify vapers as smokers, allowing them to charge higher insurance rates.
“We see it as an attack on the industry to get us out of the way,” Landolfi said. “Why should insurance companies penalize people for trying to do something better? It’s just totally unfair to these people.”
Landolfi said his business already took a big hit, amid the nationwide health scare. The CDC called the widespread vape-related illnesses a ‘very concerning outbreak.’
“After this last scare, our shop and a lot of other shops have taken a 25% hit,” he said. “We’re just hoping that the tide will turn and we’ll be able to survive this.”
Landolfi said a pricier insurance plan won’t stop him from vaping. But he can’t say the same for everyone.
“We are so frustrated. We're really mad,” he said. “It’s rough because we’re just trying to offer people a better alternative than smoking.”
Many of the illnesses were traced to vapes using THC liquid, the active ingredient of marijuana.
The FDA issued a health warning urging people to avoid vaping THC. Health officials have traced the respiratory illnesses to vaping, but have not officially identified the exact cause.
In September, the Southern Nevada Health District weighed in on the safety of vaping. It does not agree with the Nevada Vaping Association.
The health district said it has reported three cases of vape-related respiratory illnesses in Clark County. One person used e-cigarettes with nicotine only. The other two used vapes with THC. All of them got their products from different sources including friends, stores and online.
“It’s not a healthy alternative to smoking,” SNDH’s Dr. Michael Johnson said. “It has not been proven or endorsed by the FDA or CDC as a smoking cessation or quitting method.”
