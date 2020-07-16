LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reminding residents that they can have a say in policing and an officer's use of force. LVMPD's Use of Force Board is made up exclusively of volunteers who evaluate and vote on whether an officer is justified in their use of force.
Currently Metro has just over 20 volunteers to pool from. Four are selected from the pool for every incident. Three of Metro's officers are also on the board but the majority goes to the civilians.
"So the citizens have a very impactful part of this use of force process," said Metro Detective Gregg Watkins. "They out number our officers."
The civilian board was first established in 1991. The role of the volunteers has evolved over the years to increase transparency.
"It's the only way we can get better. If they're not a part of this process, we can't improve."
People interested in applying have to go through an application process. Applicants must speak and read english, live in Las Vegas, pass a background check and cannot have worked in law enforcement or know someone on Metro's force.
"We have people within this community from every dynamic of this area," said Watkins. "We're looking from all backgrounds, all cultures to be a part of this process. We welcome everybody."
While the board is far from new, Metro said it's a good reminder to let people know that it exists and that volunteers can have an impact on police policies.
"Some of these reviews, we actually take recommendations from our citizens and we change our policies," said Sgt. Miguel Garcia. "This is just a perfect example of how we listen to our community and we actually do something to stand with them."
To begin applying, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.