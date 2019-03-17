Curtis Perry. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- An inmate in northern Nevada had died inside a correctional facility, according to officials.

Curtis Perry, 65, died at approximately 1:57 p.m. inside Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Perry's cause of death was not yet known.

Perry had been in custody since Nov. 17, 1996 for a sexual assault, according to department officials. He was serving 60 months to life with the possibility of parole.

