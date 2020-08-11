UPDATE: NDOC said the inmate was recaptured Tuesday night.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate escaped from one of its facilities northwest of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.
Joseph Ambrogio was sentenced in February on a felony charge of "attempt or possession of document or personal identifying information." He was sentenced to a minimum of 12 months and maximum of 48 months in NDOC.
Details of his crime were not immediately known.
According to NDOC, Ambrogio walked away from Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp, a minimum security prison facility on U.S. 95 before Indian Springs about 11:15 a.m. on August 11.
NDOC confirmed he was unaccounted for at count time. So far, authorities have not located him. The facility is locked down in the meantime and all work assignments from the camp will be recalled.
"Escape procedures were immediately initiated and the Inspector General's Office was notified," said NDOC spokesman Scott Kelley.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.
