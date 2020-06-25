LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who have not had a chance to attend one of the fundraising events for LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis can now order shirts online.
The Injured Police Officers Fund has a section on its website that offers shirts for Officer Shay in various sizes and styles.
According to the website, the IPOF currently has a limited stock of shirts. However, it notes that it has ordered more shirts and they will be in stock on June 26.
To purchase a shirt or for more information, visit: https://store.ipof.vegas/product-category/shirts-tops/
For those who are not interested in a shirt, the IPOF has set up additional avenues for donations. Donations can be made at both Wells Fargo and Nevada State Bank referencing the below account information:
- Wells Fargo Bank Account#: 5906600647
- Nevada State Bank Account#: 5795937845
100% of the money donated goes directly to Officer Mikalonis and his family, the group notes.
LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis was injured in a shooting during protests near the Circus Circus on Monday, June 1.
On Saturday, June 13, with permission of the family, police shared that Mikalonis remains on a ventilator. He's paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak, they said. However, the family reiterated he is awake and appears to recognize his family members.
