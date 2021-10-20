LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Injured Police Officers Fund held its "Heroes Live Forever" event at Desert Breeze Community Center on Wednesday.
It follows a week of honoring law enforcement during National Police Week in Washington D.C.
Heroes Live Forever honors officers that have given everything and thanks members of the community that have supported the organization.
IPOF offers financial assistance to families of officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty. It covers expenses not otherwise covered by worker's compensation policy.
"From the second an officer goes into the hospital, our board members are there to hold their hands and get them what they need," said Chelsea Stuenkel, president of IPOF. "Whether it's a meal, it's a change of clothes, and it just takes that burden and provides relief to families that they're not alone and they never will be alone in this first responder family."
IPOF has helped hundreds of families since its conception in 1982. Everyone who works on the board is a first responder themselves.
The IPOF team spends nights and weekends fundraising. To help, click here.
