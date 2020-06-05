LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis issued a statement through the Injured Police Officer's Fund (IPOF).
"We are thankful for all the calls, texts, and words of encouragement from our friends and the Las Vegas community as our son and brother, Shay fights to survive his critical injuries sustained on June 1, 2020 while working the job he loved," the family said in the statement.
LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis was injured in a shooting during protests near the Circus Circus late Monday night.
While the family says that it is unsure what Shay may need in the future, the IPOF has established multiple channels for those who wish to donate to Mikalonis' recovery.
According to the statement, donations can be made at any Wells Fargo branch with account #5906600647, at any Nevada State Bank branch with account #5795937845, or online at ipof.vegas.
For gift card or collection donations, IPOF says these can be directed to Lt. Erik Lloyd at LVMPD Headquarters.
100% of all money donated goes directly to the officer and his family, the statement notes. The IPOF says it is the only sanctioned group collecting funds for Officer Mikalonis.
Visit https://ipof.vegas/ for more information.
