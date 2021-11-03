LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Metro police officers will be honored for their bravery during the eighth annual Sheriff Salutes the Best of Badge gala. Among the recipients is injured officer Shay Mikalonis.
Mikalonis was shot and paralyzed in the line of duty during a 2020 protest following the death of George Floyd. He will be honored with a Purple Heart and Medal of Valor. Two other officers will receive Purple Hearts during the ceremony.
LVMPD will also honor officers they've lost, including Lt. Erik Lloyd. Lloyd joined LVMPD in 1990. He was also the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund for 16 years. He lost a battle to COVID-19 in the summer of 2020. LVMPD will honor him with a memorial plaque.
The Best of the Badge represents the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s highest honor. The event benefits the LVMPD Foundation which raises funds to support Metro’s programs and initiatives. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo will honor the men and women who showed courage and compassion in 18 different violent, dangerous incidents. Guests will hear the stories of each incident, including surveillance and bodycam footage of the events.
The gala is happening this Friday, Nov. 5 at Wynn Las Vegas Resort.
