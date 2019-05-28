LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards Tuesday morning that has prompted the closure of several streets in the area.
Metro spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez said officers received a call about a possible shooting at 9:48 a.m. May 28 on the 1900 block of Bookbinder Drive.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Ocampo-Gomez added the victim should be released from the hospital today.
Police are still looking for a suspect in the area. Ocampo-Gomez said police stopped a vehicle in the area believed to be involved with the investigation, but the driver did not cooperate and was detained. Ocampo-Gomez said a male was also in custody, but it was unclear how he was related to the investigation.
Roads reopened around the area later Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
