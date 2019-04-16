LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD spokesman Larry Hadfield said the crash happened around 8:51 a.m. at E. Pebble Road and S. Maryland Parkway.
Hadfield said two people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.
Police were still investigating the crash as of 10:15 a.m.
