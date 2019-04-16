LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD spokesman Larry Hadfield said the crash happened around 8:51 a.m. at E. Pebble Road and S. Maryland Parkway.

Hadfield said two people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with what appear to be non life-threatening injuries.

Police were still investigating the crash as of 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.