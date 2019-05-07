BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- One person was injured after a small plane went down near the airport on Tuesday night a Boulder City spokesperson said.
Emergency assistance was called about 4:30 p.m. on May 7 for a plane down.
According to Lisa LaPlante, the plane was carrying two people. One person was not injured, and the other was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"I don't know how to thank the responders for getting out here so quickly in a situation like that where minutes can be a matter of life and death, they were out here right away," LaPlante said.
The FAA and NTSB were expected to take over the investigation.
