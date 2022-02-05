LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first injectable HIV treatment drug was given to a Nevada patient for the first time.
Shots of Apretude were administered at the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Organizers said the drug is highly effective at stopping the virus from spreading through sex.
Patients who receive the drug will need a shot every other month, organizers said.
The Center said Clark County ranks fifth in the country for HIV transmission. Saturday's clinic was as much about testing people, as it was about the new treatment.
"One in 5 people in Nevada, have HIV and aren't aware of their status," said Rob Phoenix, Medical Director at the LGBTQ Center. "Those are the individuals that we're trying to impact and get them into testing so we can get them treatment, we can get them onto meds, we can get them undetectable so that they are no longer passing the virus around and they're living long, happy, healthy lives.
The Center's goal was to test between 100 and 150 people throughout the weekend.
