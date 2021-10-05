LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To help combat a shortage of school bus drivers, the Regional Transportation Center is partnering with the Clark County School District to transport students.
The program is called "Ride On," and aims to provide reliable transportation through RTC for students to head to and from school. Schools near RTC stops were selected to participate and those students will receive monthly passes.
RTC and CCSD are hosting virtual information sessions about the program. Sessions can be accessed via Google Meet at the following times:
Tuesday, 10/5/2021 @ 7:30pm
https://meet.google.com/uec-ubov-atj
Dial-in: (US) +1 224-552-0133
PIN: 986 813 857#
Wednesday, 10/6/2021 @ 5:00pm
Thursday, 10/7/2021 @ 9:00am
https://meet.google.com/mwc-saqn-xge
Dial-in: (US) +1 520-800-2548
PIN: 446 995 410#
Friday, 10/8/2021 @ 4:00pm
https://meet.google.com/iej-pfzt-tvv
Dial-in: (US) +1 470-268-2413
PIN: 684 936 441#
For additional information on the program, visit the link here.
