RTC BUS

RTC bus in Las Vegas.

 (Regional Transportation Commission/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To help combat a shortage of school bus drivers, the Regional Transportation Center is partnering with the Clark County School District to transport students.

The program is called "Ride On," and aims to provide reliable transportation through RTC for students to head to and from school. Schools near RTC stops were selected to participate and those students will receive monthly passes.

RTC and CCSD are hosting virtual information sessions about the program. Sessions can be accessed via Google Meet at the following times:

Tuesday, 10/5/2021 @ 7:30pm

https://meet.google.com/uec-ubov-atj

Dial-in: (US) +1 224-552-0133

PIN: 986 813 857#

Wednesday, 10/6/2021 @ 5:00pm

https://meet.google.com/xtd-vgch-gsx

Dial-in: (US) +1 347-625-1755

PIN: 103 078 208#

Thursday, 10/7/2021 @ 9:00am

https://meet.google.com/mwc-saqn-xge

Dial-in: (US) +1 520-800-2548

PIN: 446 995 410#

Friday, 10/8/2021 @ 4:00pm

https://meet.google.com/iej-pfzt-tvv

Dial-in: (US) +1 470-268-2413

PIN: 684 936 441#

For additional information on the program, visit the link here.

Locations

