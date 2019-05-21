LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local dental office announced it would be offering free dental services for veterans in honor of Memorial Day.
Infinity Dental, located at 8940 West Tropicana Avenue, said the promotion would last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 31.
Dental services veterans could take advantage of included limited free cleanings, fillings and extractions, according to the office.
Veterans must provide proof of military service in order to receive free dental services. Patients will be helped on a first come, first serve basis.
