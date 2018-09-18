LAS VEGAS (FOX5) FBI documents showed 1 October shooter Stephen Paddock rented a room at the Ogden during the weekend of Life is Beautiful last year. The Ogden is a high rise condominium complex right above the festival grounds.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they will have more officers inside and outside the event, as well as more undercover, strike teams and snipers.
“As far as security with the anniversary coming up, I just want to assure everyone this event will go on as it has in the past,” Metro Police Officer Larry Hadfield said.
“We will have our overwatch teams, which is basically snipers in high rises if there is an issue,” Hadfield said.
CRI Counter Terrorism Training School gave safety advice for concert-goers.
“You need to look for the exits and escape routes, not just the ones with signs,” Doron Benbenisty said.
Benbenisty is a former Israeli special forces soldier. He said when it comes to Life is Beautiful, his biggest concerns are explosives and cars. He also said people have learned nothing from 1 October on what to do during emergency situations.
“There is a denial mechanism,” he said. “People refuse to think something bad will happen. All the active shootings and terrorism events around the world that have ever happened, no one believes it would happen to them.”
He said he wants people to be aware of what to do during an active shooter situation, including how to properly hide. He said running during gunfire can be more dangerous because you might not know where the bullets are coming from. It also creates more confusion for officers trying to respond. Benbenisty recommended getting out of the way and hiding.
He also wanted people to know how to stop bleeding, and be comfortable knowing how to take down an active shooter. Benbenisty said people need to be their first line of defense because it can take awhile for help to arrive.
“It is up to the people at the mall, in the stores, at the venue, to know what to do,” he said.
Metro shared Benbenisty’s sentiments and said police can only do so much. It’s up to everyone to be aware and help law enforcement do their job, Hadfield said.
“Everybody in this community is taking great care to make sure we have no issues,” he said.
The Ogden released this statement Tuesday:
The safety of our occupants, including owners, tenants and guests, has been and will always be our top priority. In fact, the Association’s Board of Directors has been working with the city of Las Vegas and Metro to adopt and implement additional security measures.
During Life is Beautiful, we are implementing several measures to enhance security at our property including an ongoing Metro presence, a tightened check-in system for new tenants and guests as well as for package deliveries, restricted access to the parking garage and a new resident access system for elevators and amenities. We will work closely with the city of Las Vegas to ensure strict adherence to the city’s regulations governing use and occupancy of the units. We will continue to work closely with both Metro and organizers of Life is Beautiful to ensure a well-planned and coordinated security program before and during the Festival.
-Board of Directors, The Ogden Unit Owners Association
