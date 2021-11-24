LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An increase of vandalism is forcing parks around the valley to temporarily close their playgrounds and bathrooms.
The floor padding has been ripped up at the Avellino Park near Starr Avenue and St. Rose Parkway. The park will now be closed through February to repair damaged playground equipment and padding, according to the city.
The restrooms will be locked 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Restrooms at Paradise Pointe park will also be closed until further notice, the city said in a statement.
Residents in the area are asked to call the police if they see any related activity.
