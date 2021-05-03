LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s one of the more fun locations in Las Vegas for families and those who like to fish. It seems after every weekend at Sunset Park’s lake, the trash is overflowing, according to many locals who use it.
“Back in my day they had signs out that said 'Do Not Litter,'" said Shirley Harvey who has been coming to the park for 22 years.
Sharman Knight put it another way, “usually it’s very filthy.”
Doug Nielson with the Nevada Department of Wildlife said the garbage is just one problem.
Feeding migratory and local fowl is another.
“Birds can develop angel wings a deformity that would prevent a bird from flying,” he said.
Then there is pet dumping. There are several red slider turtles in the lake that were released by someone. Nielson said that is not a humane act for either the pet or the fish that swim in the lake.
He’s urging people who come out to enjoy the lake to pick up after themselves and put their garbage in the bins that surround the walking path at the lake. Also, don’t feed the birds or release fish or turtles in the lake.
