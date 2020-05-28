UPDATE (MAY 28) -- Police said on Thursday morning that the incident is believed to have been an accidental shooting. The case has been sent to the Clark County District Attorney's office.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives were on scene of an "incident" early Thursday morning, police said.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were investigating on the 600 block of McKnight Street, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.
It wasn't immediately clear what time the incident happened, but Lt. Spencer alerted media via email at 12:51 a.m. on May 28.
Details of the incident were not released.
Earlier in the night, homicide detectives were investigating an incident in the west valley, near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
