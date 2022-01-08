LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first-ever Henderson PRIDE Film Festival is kicking off on Saturday at the Water Street Plaza on Saturday.
The festival is being hosted by the International Cultural Movement for Equality, The Center and Bursting Through, with the mission to "celebrate cultural diversity and to promote self-awareness." The ceremony and festival events are free to attend.
"The film festival will introduce world-class LGBTQ+ classic films to a new generation," said a joint release from the film festival hosts.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. following by a showing of the 1995 film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar starring Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo. The event will be hosted by Miss Henderson PRIDE 2021 Reecez Sexton and Keyska Diva from the local Phoenix Bar.
Community resource tables and giveaways will be at Water Street Plaza on opening night, as well. Attendees are asked to RSVP.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the festival will move to the Pass Casino for a showing of the 1996 film The Birdcage starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. The event begins at 11 a.m., and the film will begin at noon. It will be hosted by 2021 PRIDE Ambassadors Fanny D. Pack and Vita Summers.
Additional screening are scheduled in various locations on Jan. 11, 12 and 13th, with a final screening at The Center on Jan. 14.
More information about the festival including schedule and RSVP can be found here: https://hendersonpride.org/henderson-pride-film-fest
