LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in the south Las Vegas Valley will a closer option to curb their cravings for a "Double Double," as In-N-Out confirmed that it is opening a new location in the area.
According to In-N-Out, the new location is being built at 3551 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, near St. Rose and Spencer.
While the eatery did not have a specific date for completion, Carl Arena, In-N-Out's Vice President of Real Estate & Development, said that once they break ground on a new location, it typically takes around 5 to 6 months to build the restaurant and open for business.
"Henderson is a wonderful community and we look forward to opening our third restaurant in the city in the not too distant future," Arena said.
