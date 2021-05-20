LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In-N-Out is set to open its newest location in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday. May 21.
According to a news release, the burger joint will open its eatery at 3551 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson Friday.
The restaurant will employ approximately 80 employees with a starting wage of $13 per hour. the release notes.
The new location will feature one drive-thru lane, a covered patio with outdoor seating for 37 guests and indoor seating for 84 guests, although indoor seating is limited.
All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
