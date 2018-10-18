LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In-N-Out Burger opened a new location Thursday in east Las Vegas.
The new location is at 3804 East Flamingo Road, at the intersection of South Sandhill Road. A press release from the company said it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The restaurant will stay open until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Approximately 50 people will be employed at the new restaurant, according to the release.
According to the company's website, this is the 15th In-N-Out Burger to open in the Las Vegas Valley, not including the Laughlin location.
