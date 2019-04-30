LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District’s been tracking firearms confiscated on school property since July 2018.
In total, they’ve confiscated 51 – 22 handguns and 29 BB/Air guns. In 2019, there’s been 19 confiscated – 8 handguns and 11 BB/Air guns. The latest of which belonged to 16-year-old Anthony Okelberry, who brought a pistol to school two days after allegedly killing a 75-year-old security guard.
CCSD claims that they’re working to improve student safety through programs like their School Safety Advisory Committee, but from their own numbers about 20 percent of students in the district don’t feel safe at school.
