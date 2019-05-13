LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people are in custody following a barricade situation with Las Vegas police in the northeast valley.
Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School was placed on a soft lock down while police worked to apprehend the subject in the 800 block of Flagstone Way.
The school was placed on hard lock down about 2:19 p.m. and downgraded to soft lock down about 10 minutes later.
In a soft lock down, schools lock exterior doors and resume class as normal. In hard lock down instances, staff are instructed to lock classroom doors and secure students, in a "duck and cover" event, according to CCSD Sgt. Bryan Zink.
