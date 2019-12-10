LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an incident involving an off-duty officer on I-15 northbound and Russell Road.
One individual was taken into custody about 4:28 p.m., according to Las Vegas police.
Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting with traffic congestion.
This is an active investigation. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
