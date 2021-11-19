LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Friday morning voted to throw out their previous vote to oust Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
In a 4-3 vote, the trustees opted to allow Jara to remain in his contractual position, but he will have the option to decide if he stays with the school district or not. Discussions surrounding an interim superintendent were tabled until the board is told of Jara's next steps.
Trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Irena A. Cepeda, Katie Williams and Lola Brooks voted in favor of keeping Jara. Board President Linda Cavazos and Trustees Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted against him.
BREAKING: JARA STAYS. CCSD has voted to throw out their previous vote to oust Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara meaning he will keep his job. An independent investigator will also be brought in to look into his claims of workplace harassment. Full update starting at 4am @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/MUwgu7KZJu— Kim Passoth (@KimPassoth) November 19, 2021
The board also decided to hire an independent investigator to look into Jara's claims of workplace harassment.
The meeting, which began at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 wrapped up just before 2 a.m. on Friday, lasting more than eight hours.
Trustee Cepeda brought the issue of Jara's termination back to the board after feeling they had violated open meeting laws.
Trustee Ford called the meeting, which dipped into the wee hours, "absolute nonsense" and "the most dysfunctional thing" she's seen while serving on the board.
The board's original vote to "terminate for convenience" was Nov. 6.
Stay with FOX5 for updates on Jara's decision.
