LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When 9-year-old Aaliyah Velazquez was hit by a car and severely injured in a Henderson crosswalk two weeks ago, more people started questioning pedestrian safety efforts.
At three high-risk crosswalks in Henderson, including the one on the Amargosa Trail and Green Valley Parkway, the city is currently experimenting using artificial intelligence to measure the safety of crosswalks.
Early last year, a professor at University of Nevada, Reno installed the technology, called LiDAR Sensors, in the three Henderson crosswalks.
"[They use] laser beams, shooting out a laser signal, and receiving the reflection. So it's really using those 3D special points to measure location and the distance,” said Dr. Hao Xu, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at UNR.
The LiDAR sensors record data of “near misses” and other concerning trends, and they give city engineers better insight into the danger of certain intersections.
Like the AI cameras FOX5 showed you previously, LiDAR sensors are designed to automatically turn on flashing lights when it senses a pedestrian.
"Based on our two-week study at Green Valley, one-third of pedestrians they crossed without pushing the button. Half of the bicycle riders, they crossed without pushing the button,” said Xu.
Right now, he said that function is actually broken, however, because their maintenance worker wasn't able to travel during this pandemic. But he said it should be up and running possibly by late spring or early summer.
"We want to make sure, no matter the pedestrian pushing the button, or not pushing the button, we want to always give a warning to the driver,” said Xu.
LiDAR sensors do not recognize faces because they don’t use video.
“So there's no privacy concern there,” said Xu.
The LiDAR sensors are also cheaper than the AI cameras we previously reported on. They’re an estimated $8,000 per intersection, rather than “up to $20,000” for the cameras.
So will these LiDAR sensors be installed in more crosswalks?
“We are excited to partner with UNR to demo the lidar sensors and if the data shows they are effective, determining if the technology can be adopted at other locations," said Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.
