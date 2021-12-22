LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the travel rush intensifies at Harry Reid International Airport this week, airport leaders are rejoicing to learn they're getting a Christmas gift of their own from the Federal Aviation Administration.
About $43.9 million in federal funds will be awarded this upcoming year to Las Vegas' international airport.
"Money that we are getting from the infrastructure bill is what's gonna make us for the future," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation for Clark County.
Now, LAS leaders are getting ready to submit projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks.
"We're going to upgrade and improve on a lot of our operational type of processes and equipment," said Vassiliadis.
This the first of five annual rounds of funding that Nevada airports will receive.
Here is what the FAA says the money may be invested in:
- Runways
- Taxiways
- Safety and sustainability projects
- Terminal improvements
- Upgrades to airport-transit connections
- Roadway projects
Vassiliadis said her priority, at least in this first funding round, is on sustainability, after a tough couple years.
"We are not at the point where a full recovery has been experienced by all of us yet, so we have to be a little bit concerned on the big type of infrastructure projects, the capital improvement projects as we are trying to keep our jobs," said Vassiliadis.
A Nevada senator who toured the airport Tuesday said the relief will create an environment to grow jobs.
"But we also realize as part of the airport, you've got concessionaires: businesses, small businesses, that need to be kept afloat as well," said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
Improvements, of course, are music to the ears of airport concessionaires.
"Our business is predicated on visitors. So we need, we want, and we desire people coming through this great city, this great state, and through this airport," said Quincy Branch, airport concessionaire and small business owner.
Vassiliadis said she hopes these investments will create a safer, sleeker, more functional airport in time for one very special event slated for 2024.
"We are going to be the first experience of Las Vegas for the people who are coming to the Super Bowl. And we will be ready for that," she said.
Boulder City Municipal Airport will also be awarded funds from the infrastructure law, nearly $2 million in its first round of funding.
But these aren't the only projects slated to take place at Reid.
If you frequent concourses A and B in the airport's Terminal 1, you may have noticed that those moving walkways, frequented commonly by Southwest customers, have been out of order for the last two years.
"Construction and those kind of projects were put on hold," said Joe Rajchel, airport spokesperson.
Earlier this month, the Clark County Commission decided to approve a project to remove eight of the moving walkways in Terminal 1.
"Equipment in those walkways had become outdated," said Rajchel. "To the point where, just trying to continue operating them, became cost-prohibitive."
He said the parts were increasingly difficult to find and afford.
The $2.98 million removal project will begin in early 2022.
Rajchel said the moving walkways will be replaced by shiny terrazzo flooring, something that already exists in the areas outside the walkways.
If you need help getting around while traveling, Rajchel suggests you arrange for a wheelchair service. Dial 702-261-PUSH (7874) to request a wheelchair.
"If you are coming to the airport and you're worried about that mobility issue, work with your airline ahead of time and set that up so you do have that wheelchair assistance," said Rajchel.
During the busy holiday travel rush, he suggests doing this with extra time in advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.