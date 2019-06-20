LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police were investigating a serious crash Thursday morning in the west valley.
LVMPD Lt. Adrian Beas said officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Durango and Bosek Drives at about 3:39 a.m. June 20.
Beas said the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver, a male in his 20s, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the area will be closed for several hours while police investigate the crash.
Beas said impairment was suspected in the crash.
