LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Impairment is suspected in a four-vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Phenis said the crash happened at about 6:29 a.m. Aug. 29. near Twain Avenue and Sandhill Road.
Phenis said one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of injuries was unknown as of 7:30 a.m.
Southbound Sandhill was closed at Twain while police investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
