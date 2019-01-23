LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said an impaired driver collided with a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police patrol car Wednesday morning near Charleston and Decatur boulevards.
According to Metro Police, an officer made a traffic stop after the driver turned left through a red light. Then, the driver's vehicle moved forward slowly and collided with the police car.
Police said there was no major damage and no injuries. The driver was arrested for DUI.
