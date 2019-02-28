LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said a reckless impaired driver drove through the wall of a PT's Gold bar near Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards Thursday night.
Police said he was hospitalized in "stable" condition. A bystander hit by debris was "self-transported." The car, a Mercedes S430 with California plates stopped in the men's bathroom.
The crash was reported at 9:05 p.m.
