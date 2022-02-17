LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As mask mandates lift, families of immune compromised kids said they'll be leaving there's on.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 'Benji's Community Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer' was held at Above the Crust, a pizza restaurant in Northwest Las Vegas.
Benji Sanchez is a two-time cancer survivor. At nine months old he was diagnosed with brain cancer, five years later he was diagnosed with cancer of the thyroid.
On social media, Benji is known as 'Super Benji.' He is 2022's Nevada, Las Vegas Ambassador for St. Baldrick's Foundation. An organization that raises funds to find cures for childhood cancer.
His mother, Azalea Sanchez, said Benji has been wearing masks practically his entire life.
“We knew coming into this pandemic that the masks were going to be something we would wear long after everything was dropped," Sanchez said.
She said his classmates and teacher are very supportive. They even prepared his classroom with masks right before the pandemic hit to protect him.
She hopes this fundraiser brings awareness that this can happen to anyone.
"It can happen to someone tomorrow and that’s why we’re out here, that’s why we’re trying to raise a voice and do what we can for our cancer community," Sanchez said.
Attending the fundraiser was fifth grader Gage Roth and his family. Roth was diagnosed as being blind when he was five-years-old. Through that diagnosis his grandmother Sheryl Orozco said they found a brain tumor.
"Back in August of 2019 he had his second brain surgery because the tumor was allowed to get out of control and grow to the size of a grapefruit through medical neglect. He was taken into CPS custody and grandma fought until we got guardianship of him which was official the 15th of February," Orozco said.
Roth's classmates are immune-comprised as well so he's not the only one that will continue to wear a mask.
“My husband still wears a mask to work and it’s not because we’re more concerned about bringing it back home and giving it to Gage so I mean if it means wearing a mask and keeping him protected it’s worth it," Orozco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.