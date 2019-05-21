LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Amber Alert that was issued on Monday for a 17-year-old Idaho girl, believed to be traveling to Las Vegas, was found by authorities.
The Arizona Department of Transportation sent out a tweet at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday saying Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, had been safely located.
She had been reported missing on May 19, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She is from Jerome, Idaho, and was described as having black hair, brown eyes, 5'3" tall, 122 lbs. She may be wearing a Wendy's restaurant uniform.
In the release, the FBI stated the teen was last seen at 2816 South Lincoln in Jerome, Idaho. It was believed she was forcibly kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez on Sunday in the Wendy's parking lot.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials said Rodriguez-Perez was in custody.
NCMEC said he may be driving to Las Vegas.
