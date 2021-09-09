Luxor's sphinx joins Raider Nation

Luxor's sphinx joins Raider Nation. (Kyle Oster/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raider Nation got an iconic new member on Thursday — The Luxor's sphinx on the Las Vegas Strip.

As of Thursday morning, the famous sphinx is now sporting a Raiders-themed eye patch.

The Raiders will play their first home game of the season on Monday night against the Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.