LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raider Nation got an iconic new member on Thursday — The Luxor's sphinx on the Las Vegas Strip.
As of Thursday morning, the famous sphinx is now sporting a Raiders-themed eye patch.
The Raiders will play their first home game of the season on Monday night against the Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
