LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, the owners of McKee Ranch announced that they plan to sell their farm.
The McKee family cited health concerns with loved ones and wanting spend more time with their grandchildren as some of the reasons for the decision.
'Cowboy' Max McKee purchased the ranch in 1999 to be close to his wife's family's business. It became an animal boarding facility until the stock market crash in 2008. In 2011, the McKee Ranch Foundation was created; and has since grown into the park that it is today.
McKee Ranch has become a local favorite in the valley with its pumpkin patch, farm animals, and event venues. McKee said it's a difficult decision to sell, and he'll always cherish the people he was able to meet.
"Some of our best times were here. We met so many people from all over the world. You wouldn't believe it. This town, a lot of people come here for the conventions, and yet they find this place. And they come here and it's like, how you did you find us and why did you come here?" Mckee said.
McKee said that the ranch will continue to operate as usual until further notice. The family wants to sell to somebody who will continue the McKee Ranch traditions.
