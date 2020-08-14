LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A longtime Las Vegas diner is searching for a new home.
Vickie's Diner has been serving up food since the 1950's.
Las Vegas headliners, such as Elvis and the Rat Pack ate at the iconic restaurant.
The diner is looking for a new home after receiving news that building was being torn down.
A new land lord told Vickie and her staff that they had 30 days to find a new location.
Vickie and her staff want Las Vegas to know that they're determined to find a new place to call home.
