LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Charlotte Richards, owner of the iconic A Little White Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas, said she is no longer interested in selling her business.
The chapel was listed for $12 million and had been on the market since April. Richards said she received one multi-million dollar offer but refused to accept it.
“I wouldn’t sell it for the price that they offered. And they did not offer $12 million,” said Richards.
After some serious thought, Richards said she decided not to part with the business she has been running since 1951.
“I just said, I’m not going to sell it. I’m not going to do it. I’m going to keep for the rest of my life because this is my love, this is my legacy,” said Richards.
When Richards bought the property, it was just one room. It also functioned as a bedroom, living room and kitchen.
As the years passed, Richards expanded. She added a flower shop, gazebo, and wedding dresses for brides to rent on site.
“Like I tell my brides and grooms, say to each other, I love you, I need you, I want you and I can’t live without you. That’s how I feel about my business,” said Richards.
Planning is underway for “something new” at A Little White Wedding Chapel but Richards would not elaborate on exactly what she has up her sleeve.
Richards said she will reveal more in spring 2020.
