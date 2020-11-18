LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan's Boulevard Pool is now offering skating, holiday-themed cocktails and classic movies displayed on the marquee for a family-fun holiday experience.
It’s its ninth season, the Ice Rink now has new safety measures in place including socially distanced pathways and limitations on the number of skaters.
Non-guests at the hotel can skate all day for $30 with a $10 discount for locals and veterans. The rink will be open until Jan. 3. More information is available on the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' website.
It also offers holiday covid19 for the whole family. No thanks!
