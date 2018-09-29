LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement Removal Operations announced its officers arrested 102 individuals throughout Nevada during a six day period.
ICE officials said the operation started Sept. 21 and ended on Sept. 27. The operation targeted "criminal aliens and other immigration violators." Those who were targeted by ERO had previous criminal convictions for serious or violent offenses.
The offense included assault, battery, domestic violence, driving under the influence, weapons charges and drug violations, ICE officials said. The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted ERO deportation officers in the operation.
"This operation reflects ICE's continued effort to uphold public safety by focusing on removing criminal aliens," Robert Culley, field office director for ERO Salt Lake City, said. Culley's field covers the states of Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah. "These operations highlight ICE's vital role in keeping our communities safe."
The vast majority of the those who were arrested, 96 men and 6 women, came from the Bahamas, China, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, the Philippines and the United Kingdom, ICE officials said. Clark County accounted for the largest number of arrests at 67, followed by 24 arrests in Washoe County, seven in Elko County, two in Humbolt County and two in Carson City County.
ICE officials listed a few people who were arrested during the operation:
- A 39-year-old man from Mexico who was in the country illegally. He was arrested in Las Vegas on Sept. 25 and has previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and sale. He faces federal prosecution if he attempts to re-enter the United States.
- A 41-year-old woman, also from Mexico, who entered the United States illegally. She was arrested in Las Vegas on Sept. 24 and has a previous felony conviction for transport/sell of a controlled substance. She has an additional conviction for driving under the influence. The woman has been deported to Mexico before and will remain in ICE's custody pending her removal.
- a 58-year-old man from China who was entered the United States illegally. He was arrested in Las Vegas on Sept. 24 and has an active INTERPOL warrant for embezzlement charges in China. The man has been placed in removal proceedings and a pending court date with an immigration judge.
- A 44-year-old man from Mexico who entered the country illegally. He was arrested in Sparks, NV on Sept. 24 and has previous convictions for transport/sell of a controlled substance, illegal entry, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. He has been placed in ICE's custody pending his removal from the United States.
According to ICE officials, of the individuals who were arrested and are not being federally prosecuted, will be processed for removal from the United States.
One person arrested by ICE as been accepted for federal prosecution for re-entering the country after being deported, officials said. They can face up to 20 years in prison. Others who have orders for removal, or returned to the United States illegally after being deported, will be processed for immediate removal.
The remaining individuals in ICE's custody are currently waiting for a hearing before an immigration judge or pending travel arrangements for removal in the near future, according to officials.
