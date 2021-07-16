LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league teamed up with a Las Vegas nonprofit to put on a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for kids.
The Big3 partnered with the Quiet Storm Foundation for the 18th annual Hoops for Hope Basketball Camp. The camp is for middle school-aged children.
On Friday, several former NBA players were on-hand to help with the tournament. It comes at a time when three on three-style basketball is gaining popularity worldwide. The sport is debuting in the Olympics this summer.
The kids were broken up into different age brackets and played for the chance to win championship rings, belt, and an MVP chain.
But camp organizers say, the camp is about more than just playing basketball.
"We really just want them to have the mentality that they can accomplish anything in life if they put their mind to it. Hard work in the classroom pays off. And as an athlete, you want to be able to expend that energy the right way; and be a positive light in the community," said Jerome Williams, a former NBA player.
Over 100 Valley kids participated in today's tournament. For more information on the Quiet Storm Foundation and its programs, click here.
