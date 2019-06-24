HENDERSON (FOX5) -- An ice cream manufacturing facility in Henderson announced it is closing at the end of the year, impacting hundreds of employees.
In a press release, Unilever said it is closing the facility on August 30 and production will be relocated to the company's other locations in the United States.
The Henderson facility is located at 1001 Olsen Street, north of Lake Mead Parkway.
The site is expected to be fully closed by the end of the year. About 300 employees will be let go as a result of the closure.
"Unilever is committed to assisting its affected employees through placement services and training to maximize their employability for the future," the company said in the release.
Additionally, the City of Henderson said it will use its Rapid Response program to help employees transition.
According to city spokesperson Kathleen Richards, they are in contact with Unilever corporate to further assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.