LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter claims the girl had been routinely molested by someone the woman knew.
Linette Boedicker, 44, faces a murder charge after Kiersten Linette Boedicker was found floating face up in a bathtub May 11.
Boedicker initially informed one of the officers responding to the scene that someone she knew had been molesting Kiersten "since birth," according to an arrest report filed in the case.
When asked what had just happened, Boedicker said Kiersten had drowned in the bathtub.
"I held her under," Boedicker told police. "I wanted her to go back to God so he can't touch her anymore."
Boedicker was immediately placed under arrest and the Metro Homicide Division contacted.
During an interview after being read her Miranda Rights, Boedicker said she had never witnessed any sexual abuse, but claimed to have seen the man kiss Kiersten in an inappropriate manner and needed to protect the girl.
Boedicker told police she filled the bathtub with water, then carried the sleeping girl to the tub and submerged her, according to the report. Boedicker told police that as the Kiersten began to struggle, she held her down by the shoulders, and eventually the child stopped moving and became unresponsive.
At that point, Boedicker called 911, the arrest report said. She was instructed to give CPR, which she said she did. She claims when the 911 operator told her to unlock the door for officers, she put Kiersten back in the water face up.
Boedicker acknowledged she was responsible for Kiersten's death and said she didn't care what happened to her because her life was over, the report said. She believed Kiersten was in heaven and no longer in danger.
A judge has set Boedicker's bail at $1 million.
