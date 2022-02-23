LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Earlier this month, FOX5 heard from a University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor who was born and raised in Ukraine and still has family and friends there. On Wednesday night, he learned Russia had launched a military operation in the country.
Taras Krysa, director of orchestras at UNLV, said he was having dinner when he heard what was happening and immediately started making calls.
“It is shocking, it is just happening in real time. I just got off the phone with my cousin who is in Kyiv, 20 kilometers from the airport, which is apparently being bombed,” Krysa said.
Krysa is the former musical director of the Lviv Philharmonic Orchestra in Ukraine. His mother was Russian and father is Ukrainian. From 2016 until the pandemic, he would go back and forth from Las Vegas to Ukraine constantly to conduct both orchestras.
“It is a horrible, horrible development and I fear what is coming next. The way Mr. Putin acts it is reminiscent of Mr. Hitler,” Krysa said.
Some of Krysa’s former UNLV music students still live in Ukraine and he messaged when he learned of the invasion.
“I asked him whether he is going to leave Ukraine and he said he is going to stay put,” Krysa said. He believes something needs to be done to stop the war that has started. “I hope the world unites ... If we don’t stop this now, who is going to be next?”
