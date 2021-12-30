LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the second phase of the I-515 (U.S. 95) Eastern Avenue bridge demolition, southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue several nights next week.
The work also requires overnight ramp closures and the reduction of Eastern Avenue under I-515 to two lanes.
The restriction times for next week are below:
From 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4
- Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue
- Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure
From 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5
- Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure
From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday
- Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue
From Wednesday, Jan. 5 until Thursday, Jan. 6
** Note times **
- From 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., Eastern Avenue reduced to two lanes below the I-515 structure
- From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., the Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to southbound I-515 closed
- From 9 p.m. until 3 a.m., the Eastern Avenue offramp from southbound I-515 closed
From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6
- Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue
From 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7
- Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue
The north side of the Eastern Avenue bridge is scheduled to be demolished in mid-January, which will bring a nine-day closure of Eastern Avenue at the structure.
This work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project near downtown Las Vegas. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.