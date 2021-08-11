LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Part of I-15 was shut down early Wednesday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol said there was police activity at I-15 northbound near Lake Mead Boulevard.
NHP shut down I-15 in both directions for investigation. Traffic was being diverted off at I-15 northbound at Washington and I-15 southbound at Cheyenne.
According to traffic cameras, the Interstate 15 reopened around 7:55 a.m.
(1) comment
Do you know the reason of the police activity?
