LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The I-15 northbound at Blue Diamond has partially reopened as responders remove debris from a crash.
The Regional Transportation Commission at 7 p.m. on Sunday posted on Twitter that the interstate is temporarily closed, and drivers should expect delays.
Around 7:48 p.m., the RTC tweeted that three lanes were open.
#FASTALERT 7:47 PM, Nov 14 2021Crash =UPDATE= I-15 NB At BLUE DIAMOND, 3 lanes open.Caution, slow traffic.— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 15, 2021
FOX5 reached out to the Nevada Highway Patrol for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
