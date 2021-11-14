1114 i-15 closed blue diamond

I-15 northbound closed at Blue Diamond on Nov. 14, 2021 (Regional Transportation Commission)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The I-15 northbound at Blue Diamond has partially reopened as responders remove debris from a crash. 

The Regional Transportation Commission at 7 p.m. on Sunday posted on Twitter that the interstate is temporarily closed, and drivers should expect delays. 

Around 7:48 p.m., the RTC tweeted that three lanes were open. 

FOX5 reached out to the Nevada Highway Patrol for additional details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

