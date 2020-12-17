LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers Thursday morning north of Las Vegas.
According to NHP, Interstate 15 northbound at Exit 93 (Moapa Valley) is closed as a result of the crash, which caused a large fuel leak.
NHP said in a tweet that the I-15 is temporarily closed with traffic being diverted around the scene at Exit 93 while crews work to clean the area.
#TrafficAlert I-15 NB at exit 93. Crash involving 2 tractor trailers resulting in a large fuel leak. NB I-15 temporarily closed with traffic being diverted around the scene at Exit 93 while cleanup efforts continue. Expect delays and avoid the area. #NHPSoComm #DriveSafeNV— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 17, 2020
