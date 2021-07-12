LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A portion of Interstate 15 in Arizona was shut down in both directions on Monday night due to a wildfire.
I-15 was closed in the Virgin River Gorge about 8:45 p.m. on July 12 from mile post 18 northbound and mile post 27 southbound.
"Unfortunately, there is no detour. Southbound traffic is being turned back at Black Rock Road; northbound traffic is being turned back at Cedar Pocket," the agency said on Twitter. Arizona DOT reported I-15 reopened early Tuesday morning.
St. George News, citing the Color Country Interagency Fire Center, reported the "Lime" fire broke out about 8:22 p.m. and grew to at least 25 acres. The outlet reported the fire was caused by human activity.
The area burning is about 90 minutes northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
