LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Interstate 15 is closed in both directions from Cactus Avenue to Blue Diamond due to police activity.
Las Vegas police announced on Twitter that the department is working an active barricade involving a person in a vehicle on the northbound lanes of the I-15 just south of the Silverado Ranch overpass.
NHP said that the incident is involving a stolen vehicle, which may have hit a Henderson Police vehicle.
Las Vegas police updated on Twitter at about 2:37 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody. Police said the freeway will be reopening shortly.
